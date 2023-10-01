$10,000 worth of food and beer stolen from restaurant

The break-in occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Backcountry Pizza and Tap House in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify several individuals who broke into a restaurant and made off with about $10,000 worth of food and beer.

The break-in happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 7, when an unidentified male and female broke into two separate outdoor freezers at Backcountry Pizza and Tap House at 2319 Arapahoe Ave.

In the surveillance video above, the suspects can be seen leaving and then returning three times due to the amount of food and beer they stole.

According to the business owner, the suspects stole various types of frozen and raw meats, including turkey, beef, pork, chicken, and various deli meats. They also stole dozens of eggs, milk, several types of cheeses, and a total of 14 five-gallon kegs of beer that was brewed by the business.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 (reference case 23-00216).

