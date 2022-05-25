Boulder police arrest 14-year-old accused of threatening school shooting

BPD said the teen made threats of a shooting at Casey Middle School.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of threatening to carry out a shooting at a Boulder school.

According to a release, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) learned Tuesday that a 14-year-old male student made threats of a school shooting at Casey Middle School during continuation celebrations on Thursday, May 26, as well as other possible threats of violence.

BPD said officers began an investigation and worked with the Boulder Valley School District to step up the police presence around the school.

The release said Wednesday evening, detectives arrested the teen at his home in Superior on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday," said BPD Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn. "We take every threat seriously and our officers and detectives worked overnight with the FBI Denver Field Office and the District Attorney’s Office following up on these tips to make this arrest. I’m proud of the work they did to keep our community safe.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective E. Burke at 303-441-4483 reference case 22-4890. People who have information but want to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

