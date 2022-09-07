Police arrest suspect in Boulder school threat case

Police said a 16-year-old student made a threat of violence toward Boulder Prep High School.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police (BPD) have arrested a student accused of making a threat of violence at a charter school.

Police said on Sept. 2, police learned from the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) that a 16-year-old male student had made a threat of violence toward Boulder Preparatory High School on Chaparral Court.

Police began an investigation and increased patrols, BPD said, and the school district took additional security precautions while the case was investigated.

Officers identified the student and executed a search warrant at his home before taking him into custody on charges of interference at an educational institution and inciting destruction of life or property.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 reference case 22-08754.

Those who have information but want to remain anonymous can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at nococrimestoppers.com.

