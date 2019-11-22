BOULDER, Colo. — A star Fairview High School football quarterback has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault stemming from an incident on a party bus in 2018.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) announced Friday morning that they are seeking additional witnesses, but BPD did not name the suspect due to him being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Jail records indicate that the suspect is Aidan Jeffrey Atkinson, who is now 18 years old. Atkinson was booked into the Boulder County jail Friday morning. 9NEWS is choosing to name Atkinson due to the seriousness of the charges, the fact police are seeking additional witnesses and because he is now legally an adult.

The charges Atkinson faces stem from an alleged incident on a party bus in Boulder during September 2018. They are:

Three felony charges of sexual assault

One charge of attempted sexual assault

Five charges for unlawful sexual contact

Fairview High School is scheduled to play Cherry Creek High School in a varsity football game Friday at 7 p.m. Randy Barber, a spokesperson for the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD), said Atkinson will not be playing in that game.

In August of this year, BPD said they started investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims and a male suspect.

Detectives conducted interviews with witnesses and victims in the case, but wish to speak with anyone else who may have additional information about what occurred on the party bus. The victims were also juveniles when the incident occurred, BPD said.

Anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact or witnessed this incident and has not already spoken to a detective is encouraged to contact Det. Kara Wills at 303-441-3482 or Det. Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4382.

"Generally speaking, we take sexual assault cases very seriously, and we encourage victims of sex assault to come forward to report to law enforcement so justice can be done," said Michael Dougherty, the Boulder district attorney.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

Boulder Police said they would not release Atkinson's mugshot.

