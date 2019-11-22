BOULDER, Colo. — A man has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault stemming from an incident on a party bus in 2018.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) announced Friday morning that a male suspect had been arrested for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact but did not name the suspect due to him being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

"Any time someone is charged as [a] juvenile, the district attorney’s office is prohibited from providing any information," said Michael Dougherty, Boulder DA. "Generally speaking, we take sexual assault cases very seriously, and we encourage victims of sex assault to come forward to report to law enforcement so justice can be done.”

9NEWS is also currently choosing not to name him based on his age at the time of the alleged incident.

The charges the suspect faces stem from an incident on a party bus in Boulder from September 2018. They are:

Three felony charges of sexual assault

One charge of attempted sexual assault

Five charges for unlawful sexual contact

In August of this year, BPD said they started investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims and a male suspect.

Detectives conducted interviews with witnesses and victims in the case, but wish to speak with anyone else who may have additional information about what occurred on the party bus. The victims were also juveniles when the incident occurred, BPD said.

Anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact or witnessed this incident and has not already spoken to a detective, is encouraged to contact Det. Kara Wills at 303-441-3482 or Det. Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4382.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

