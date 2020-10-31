Shelter in place order lifted after Boulder police arrest barricaded suspect

James Patrick Cush, 26, was arrested on several charges Friday night, BPD said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder have lifted a shelter in place order for people near Colorado Avenue and 28th Street after arresting a man who was wanted on several criminal charges Friday night.

According to a release from the Boulder Police Department (BPD), 26-year-old James Patrick Cush barricaded himself inside a home in the 2900 block of East College Avenue around 5:44 p.m.

BPD deployed a tactical team as well as a mental health clinician from the EDGE Program, police said. The clinician was there to assist police negotiators, according to BPD.

Cush was taken into custody without force just after 11 p.m., BPD said. After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of second degree assault, third degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He also had a domestic violence warrant, according to BPD.

BPD said out of an abundance of caution, 117 people people received an emergency notification to shelter in place during the incident.