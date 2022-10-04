Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night

Jacob Derolf, 22, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of multiple charges, Boulder Police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said

Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:

Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons

Misdemeanor reckless endangerment

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Reckless driving

At 11:07 p.m., dispatch started getting reports of a shooting on Walnut Street. Responding officers located shell casing in the area of 7th and Walnut streets, and 11th Street and Lawry Lane as well.

At 11:21 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop near 13th and Pennsylvania streets. Police took two men into custody without incident, according to police.

Officers discovered a gun and ammunition in the vehicle and took Derolf into custody.

At this time, investigators do not believe this incident is connected to the shooting on University Hill Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 303-441-4120.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

