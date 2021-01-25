Former substance abuse counselor suspected of sexual abuse

Boulder Police were investigating a series of incidents involving Jose Yepes, 48, who worked at a treatment facility.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former substance abuse counselor was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault, and Boulder Police said they were looking for other victims.

Jose Alejandro Yepes, 48, of Lafayette, was arrested Friday on suspicion of stalking, unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a counselor at the Warner House Facility, 2833 Broadway in Boulder. He dealt with people experiencing substance abuse issues, police said in a press release.

Earlier this month, detectives began investigating a series of incidents involving Yepes, police said. A female victim reported that over a one-month period in November, Yepes repeatedly contacted her and initiated contacts that were sexual in nature, the release says.

Mental Health Partners terminated Yepes' employment after the investigation began, police said.

Yepes was being held in the Boulder County jail. He had a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Anyone who might have information about incidents involving Yepes can contact Detective Marples at 303-441-3345, reference case 20-11928.

Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimeshurt.com.