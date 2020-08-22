Suspect in child sexual exploitation arrested twice in 2 days in Boulder

Kellen David Steckler, 20, was arrested Wednesday on felony warrants out of North Carolina and again on Friday on new counts in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man wanted on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child was arrested Wednesday in Boulder, released on bail, and arrested again Friday on suspicion of new charges, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Kellen David Steckler, 20, was arrested the first time Wednesday on felony warrants out of North Carolina, BPD said in a press release.

BPD and the U.S. Marshals Service learned that Steckler had ties to Boulder and took him into custody on warrants for indecent liberties with a child, soliciting a child by computer and disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13.

Steckler was booked into the Boulder County jail on the North Carolina warrants. After a court appearance, he received a personal recognizance bond and was released from jail, the release says.

BPD detectives executed search warrants on Steckler's electronic devices, which included several phones and a computer, and found photos of video files that were identified as child sexual exploitation material, according to BPD.

Detectives arrested Steckler again late Friday on suspicion of two new counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He was booked back into the jail, this time with no bail, police said.

Because of the "ongoing threat he posed to the community following his initial speedy release from jail," BPD, the Boulder County Computer Forensics Lab and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office worked together to re-arrest Steckler on the new counts, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to contact BPD Detective Sears at 303-441-3339 or to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.