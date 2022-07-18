Former Boulder swim coach arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on children

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder swim coach is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with underage swimmers when he worked for a club team 20 years ago, authorities said on Monday.
Jon Michael Beber was arrested Thursday in Atlanta on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and was awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.
Beber was being held in the Fulton County, Georgia, jail for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, according to jail records.
Beber was a swim coach in Boulder from 1997 to 2002. He left when allegations against him first surfaced. He has also coached swim teams in Atlanta, Florida and Albany, N.Y., the DA's Office said in a news release.
People who might have information related to the investigation can contact DA's Office Investigator Kristin Weisbach at 303-441-3811 or kweisbach@bouldercounty.org.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 970-669-6113 or nococrimestoppers.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.