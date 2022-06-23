Teen charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in crash that killed 2

Ori Tsioni, 33, and Gregoria Ramirez, 49, died in the April 9 crash on Foothills Parkway near Valmont Road in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — A teen is being charged with multiple counts including vehicular homicide and DUI in an April 9 crash that killed two people in Boulder, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. on Foothills Parkway near Valmont Road, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

A 17-year-old girl driving a Dodge pickup was going south in the northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway when she crashed head-on into a Subaru going north, according to CSP. The Subaru was then pushed into the right lane and rear-ended by a Honda sedan being driven by a 65-year-old woman.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru died. They were identified by the Boulder County Coroner's Office as 33-year-old Ori Tsioni and 49-year-old Gregoria Morales Ramirez.

The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the Honda also suffered serious injuries, according to CSP.

The teen, who is not being identified by the district attorney's office, has been charged with the following:

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Vehicular assault

Driving under the influence

Driving with excessive alcohol content

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Minor in possession of alcohol

Authorities are still working to identify the adults and young people who have additional information about the alcohol purchase and consumption on the night of the crash. "Our office strongly encourages individuals to cooperate voluntarily with the investigation into how these two people were killed," the district attorney's office said.

“This crash was terrible and had tragic consequences," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "When I met with the families of the victims and the woman who was injured, we talked about the losses and the trauma that this crash has caused. The District Attorney’s Office is fully committed to securing the right result in this case.”

