More victims come forward on tailor charged with inappropriate touching

The owner of Uni Tailor is now facing 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact, the Boulder District Attorney's Office said.

BOULDER, Colo. — More victims have come forward with allegations against a Boulder tailor since his arrest on suspicion of inappropriate touching, the Boulder District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

Ziya Ozdemir, owner of Uni Tailor, located at 4800 Baseline Road, was charged in September with two counts of unlawful sexual contact, stemming from two incidents that occurred while he was tailoring clothes on two females, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Since Ozdemir's arrest, eight more victims have come forward on incidents that happened between 2017 and 2021, the District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's Office has filed eight more counts of unlawful sexual contact for a total of 10 counts.

“We appreciate the courage of the victims in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for the victims and the community," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement.

Of the original incidents, one occurred Jan. 10, 2018, and involved an adult woman. The other occurred Aug. 31, 2021, and involved a juvenile female.

Both of them reported they were touched inappropriately while their clothing was being tailored, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Ozdemir can contact BPD Detective McNalley at 303-441-3336.

This story includes previous reporting by Janet Oravetz.

