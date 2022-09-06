Police looking for man who committed sex acts and stole from victims

Boulder Police said the crimes occurred in the University Hill neighborhood.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are stepping up patrols around the University Hill neighborhood in Boulder after a man broke into three apartments over the Labor Day weekend.

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said the first incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 11th Street.

The suspect got into the apartment through the unlocked front door, police said. The victim was sleeping and woke up to the suspect committing a lewd act near her, BPD said. The suspect ran from the apartment after the victim awoke. Police said the suspect was wearing a black gaiter mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The second incident happened at 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. That is about two blocks away from the first crime. Police said they're not sure how the suspect got into the apartment but said the front door was unlocked and the windows were open.

This victim, like in the first case, was asleep and woke to the suspect near her, committing a lewd act, BPD said. The victim noticed later that her car keys and car had been stolen, police said.

Another woman in the same apartment told police that her car keys were also stolen. Police said the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants.

Boulder Police released the below video of suspect from one of the incidents

The third crime happened in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the man entered a basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The victim said she awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner, according to police. The man then went into another bedroom and was confronted by another victim, police said. He was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt, BPD said.

The man was described as being about 6 feet tall, well-groomed with a medium build and dark hair. He's between the ages of 18 and 25, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to these crimes is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 and reference case 22-8786.