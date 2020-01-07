Police looking for 2 suspects after armed robbery at ATM near Southwest Plaza

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near Wadsworth and Bowles.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two suspects are still being sought after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a report of an armed robbery at an ATM near Southwest Plaza mall.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of West Bowles Avenue, which is about a block away from South Wadsworth Boulevard, according to a tweet from the JCSO.

A vehicle that witnesses told officers was involved in the crime then crashed near Wadsworth Boulevard, JCSO said. Three men ran from the crash and police were able to take one of them into custody.

JCSO said they are still looking for the other two suspects. Deputies did not have a description of either of the men but asked that anyone who sees something suspicious in the area call 911.

The victim who was robbed was not injured, JCSO said.

Deputies also said they recovered two guns from the scene of the crash.