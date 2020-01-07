2 suspects sought in possible carjacking near Southwest Plaza, shelter-in-place order issued

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near Wadsworth and Bowles.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two suspects are still being sought after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony menacing/possible carjacking near Southwest Plaza mall.

Law enforcement first became aware of the incident at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect is in custody.

The possible carjacking was reported in the 8500 block of West Bowles Avenue, which is about a block away from South Wadsworth Boulevard.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, and the sheriff’s office did not tweet a description of the suspects currently being sought.

Deputies also didn't say if anyone was injured.

People in the immediate area have been told to shelter-in-place. One 9NEWS viewer tweeted that this order includes the Target near Southwest Plaza.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.