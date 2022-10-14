Jury reaches partial verdict in 2018 shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley

A man was shot and wounded at the bowling alley on Kimmer Drive in early 2018.

LONE TREE, Colo. — A Douglas County jury this week returned a partial verdict against a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley.

Peter Le was charged with three counts including:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Felony menacing

The jury not reach an agreement on the attempted murder charge and a mistrial was declared for that count only. Jurors found Le guilty on both of the other counts and a sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.

As of now, court records indicate that Le will be retried on the attempted murder charge early next year.

The shooting happened at the Bowlero on Kimmer Drive in Lone Tree around 11 p m. on March 22, 2018. When officers arrived there they found a man in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and ultimately survived his injuries.

A warrant was issued for Le after police identified as a person seen driving off from the bowling alley after the shooting in a dark-colored BMW SUV.

Le is currently set for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 19 related to the attempted murder charge and has a trial set for early January 2023.

