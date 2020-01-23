DENVER — Denver police are investigating the death of a boy who was dropped off at an urgent care Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the department, the boy, who is only being identified as a juvenile, was dropped off at an urgent care in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

That's near South Federal Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue.

Police said after the boy was dropped off he was brought to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. It's not clear what the boy's injuries were.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

They have not said who dropped him off at the urgent care.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

