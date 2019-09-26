LONE TREE, Colo. — A juvenile boy was killed in an incident in Lone Tree last weekend that police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to the Lone Tree Police Department (LTPD).

Officers with LTPD responded to the Contour 39 Apartments, located at 9045 Yosemite Street for a welfare check around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

They found the bodies of Anthony Tesoriero, 48, and a juvenile boy inside an apartment.

The cause and manner of death won't be released until the final autopsy reports are complete, however, LTPD is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

