Boy dies after shooting Sunday night

Denver Police Department said the victim died after being found with serious injuries in the 15500 block of East 52nd Avenue.

DENVER — A boy died after a shooting Sunday night, Denver Police Department said.

Police tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting in the 15500 block of East 52nd Avenue at 8:32 p.m. on Sunday night.

A victim with serious injuries was discovered and taken to the hospital, and police said at 10:48 a.m. on Monday that he had died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made, and did not release any suspect information or details surrounding the shooting.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

UPDATE: The victim involved in this shooting incident, a juvenile male, has been pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 15, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.