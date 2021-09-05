Police: Man accused of killing girlfriend at Aurora apartment

The victim sustained physical trauma and died on the scene, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend at an Aurora apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police said just before 8 a.m., they were called to a report of an injured person at the City Center Station apartments on Carson Court, near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Sable Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with physical trauma. She died on the scene, according to police.

Police also found and detained a man inside the apartment. The man, 20-year-old Dakota Chinnock, was the victim's boyfriend, according to police. He was arrested on first-degree murder charges.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

