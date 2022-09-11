2 boys charged with murder in Lakewood apartment fire

They are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 39 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 15 counts of first-degree arson for the Oct. 31 fire.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Two boys who are accused of starting a fire that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood in late October are both now charged with dozens of counts, including two counts of first-degree murder.

In all, the boys, who are 12 and 14, according to our partners at the Denver Gazette, are charged with the following.

2 counts first-degree murder – extreme indifference

39 counts attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

15 counts first-degree arson

1 count felony criminal mischief

1 count misdemeanor criminal mischief

42 aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancers

The charges relate to the fire at the Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood on Oct. 31 that killed Kathleen Payton and her daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo. Ten people were hurt, and all residents of the 32 units were displaced.

On Nov. 6 both juveniles were arrested by Lakewood Police. They appeared in court the next day and are being held in custody without bond, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Each count, including sentence enhancers, is connected to individual victims, the DA's Office said.

No determination has been made regarding a motion to transfer the juveniles to the adult system. Since the case remains in the juvenile court system, their names are not being released.

Both are due back in court on Nov. 14 for an arraignment.



