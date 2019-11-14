DENVER — A Denver jury convicted the owner of a Jiu Jitsu business on two counts of sexual assault.

Angelo Swimmer, 42, was found guilty of sexual assault (submission against will) and sexual assault (victim incapable) on Nov. 8. Both are class three felonies.

Swimmer owns Colorado Brazilian Jiu Jitsu West, located on West 8th Avenue in Denver.

The victim, who was assaulted on July 1, 2018, told police she began to study Jiu Jitsu at Swimmer's business about a year earlier and that they had dated, according to an arrest affidavit for Swimmer.

On the night of the assault, the victim said she and a group of friends were out celebrating a birthday, the affidavit says. She told police prior to that night "they had not been together for a time."

At the end of the night, she went to Swimmer's home, the document states. She told police they were both "very drunk" and that he "had sex with her in spite of her getting sick from being intoxicated," according to the affidavit.

She initially did not pursue charges, but later, in July, contacted investigators and said she want to move forward because she learned Swimmer had done "similar things in the past," the affidavit says. She provided police with contact information for two women "who may have had similar interactions" with Swimmer, according to the affidavit.

Police talked with another woman in August 2018 who said Swimmer attempted to force her to have sex with him after a night of drinking, according to the affidavit. She had not reported the assault, the affidavit says.

Swimmer remains in custody and will be sentenced on Jan. 24.

