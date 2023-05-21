Woman's death in Breckenridge investigated as homicide

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found at the Villas at Swans Nest condominium complex Sunday.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in Breckenridge Sunday afternoon as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said in a release that deputies responded to the Villas at Swans Nest condominium complex on Pelican Circle at around 12:50 p.m. for a report of a woman crying loudly.

When they arrived, they found a second woman who was unresponsive. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman's name and the cause of her death have not been released.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was requested to help with processing the crime scene.

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.

