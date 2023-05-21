Woman's death in Breckenridge investigated as homicide

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in Breckenridge Sunday afternoon as a homicide.
The sheriff's office said in a release that deputies responded to the Villas at Swans Nest condominium complex on Pelican Circle at around 12:50 p.m. for a report of a woman crying loudly.
When they arrived, they found a second woman who was unresponsive. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman's name and the cause of her death have not been released.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was requested to help with processing the crime scene.
The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations & Crime
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.