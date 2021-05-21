Police investigating after brewery that employs people with disabilities receives hateful notes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Police Department said it is investigating a series of threatening messages that have been left for the Brewability Lab, a brewery and pizzeria on South Broadway that hires and trains employees with developmental disabilities.
Brewability and Pizzability first shared photos of the notes on Facebook on Thursday.
“If the person responsible for the damage is reading this, please STOP,” the business wrote on Facebook. “Your signs will not keep us from operating. We have a strong community of people who believe that people with disabilities have the power of choice. In addition to beer (all below 7%), we sell soda and local On the Fence kombucha. We also sell pizza. We do not pressure alcohol consumption on staff and customers.
“You do not need to support us, but you cannot stop us.”
One of the notes was written on an Xcel electrical box and reads, in part, “why do we want autistic people to know how to be drunk.” Another written on a cardboard box included the phrase, “sign up for autistic AA meetings at our other location.”
Sgt. Tracy Jones with the Englewood Police Department said one call regarding the notes came into officers on May 14, and the second came in over the weekend. Jones said the owners of Brewability may have had a confrontation with a patron that possibly led to the notes.
On Friday, Brewability and Pizzability shared another photo on Facebook showing a dumpster near the business that was spray-painted with the phrase “alcohol and autism don’t mix.”
The business said it got help from a neighboring restaurant to help cover up this case of vandalism, and that is it ordering surveillance cameras to find the perpetrator and scouring footage from other businesses.
Brewability teaches the brewing process to people with special needs, and helps them gain experience in Colorado’s rapidly growing craft beer industry.
The business initially opened in 2016 in north Denver, and moved to its current location at 3445 S. Broadway in Englewood in 2019.
