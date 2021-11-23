Man accused in homicide day after release from custody, court records show

Law enforcement sources confirmed the suspect is wanted in connection with the death of a 77-year-old man in the Cheesman Park area.

DENVER — A man who was released from custody in Boulder County on Nov. 17 faces a murder charge in connection with a homicide that occurred the very next day in Denver, court records show.

The online records indicate Brian Murray, 40, faces a first-degree murder charge in a Denver homicide that occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 18. Law enforcement sources confirmed to 9Wants to Know that Murray's wanted in connection with the killing of William "Stu" Hoebel in the Cheesman Park area.

DPD officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Vine Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 and found Hoebel suffering from injuries and he was later pronounced dead. The Denver Medical Examiner's Office said Hoebel died from asphyxiation and blunt force injuries.

Murray was initially arrested on Nov. 16, 2021, by the Louisville Police Department (LPD) and was released from custody the following day on a personal recognizance bond.

His initial arrest was related to an incident on Nov. 14. Around 5:30 p.m. that night Murray contacted Boulder County Communications (BCC) and would not state a reason for his call, LPD said.

When asked the reason for the call he said "you'll find out," LPD said. Murray again called BCC at 6:09 p.m. and gave an alias name while stating that he had served many years in prison and that he wanted cops to shoot him, LPD said.

He reported that he had a gun and would be dead that night either by officer's hands or his own, according to LPD.

Murray was eventually located at the Quality Inn Hotel in Louisville and taken into custody without incident on Nov. 16. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail on the following charges:

Attempting to influence a public servant

Obstructing government operations

He was released the very next day, and was supposed to appear in court on Nov. 19 but did not show up, court records show. On Nov. 22, LPD said in a news release they were again looking for Murray who they said should be "considered armed and dangerous." LPD noted that Murray may be in possession of several weapons, and threatened the lives of "specific individuals" and law enforcement officers.

They said he was wanted on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

LPD said Murray was arrested by the FBI on Nov. 23 without incident on federal and local charges. No other details were provided about the circumstances of his arrest.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know