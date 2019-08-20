AURORA, Colo. — Pillars at an Aurora church that contained the names and ashes of people who had passed away were found smashed earlier this month, according to a Facebook post shared Tuesday by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7 at the Smoky Hill Baptist Church at 19315 E. Smoky Hill Road in Aurora.

That's near East Smoky Hill Road and South Tower Road.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw an unknown vehicle "drive into [the] tall brick memorial" at the church to contact them.

Tipsters are asked to call the investigator at 720-874-3813 or via email at tyoung@arapahoegov.com.

PHOTOS | Memorial pillars at Aurora church destroyed A view of the pillars before they were destroyed.

