Suspect wanted in bank robbery in Brighton

Authorities are looking for an unidentified suspect who robbed First National Bank of Omaha at 1600 E. Bridge St., FBI Denver said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Brighton, FBI Denver said.

Around 10:50 a.m., the unidentified suspect robbed First National Bank of Omaha, at 1600 E. Bridge St.

The suspect made a verbal demand for money and simulated a weapon before running away west of the bank, according to the FBI.

He was given money and a dye pack, which was likely activated, covering the suspect and money in a bright-colored dye, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about 5-foot-3 with a thin build. He has a large tattoo on the right side of his face and two diamond studs in his left cheek, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark-colored undershirt, dark pants and a baseball hat that said "719"

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



