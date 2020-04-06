2 arrested after man found dead in Adams County driveway

Quincy Brewer was found shot to death in the 8100 block of Brighton Boulevard early Sunday morning.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Highlands Ranch man.

Quincy Brewer, 34, was shot and killed early Sunday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Deputies were called to a home in the 8100 block of Brighton Boulevard for a report of a man unresponsive in the driveway. That address is in the Derby neighborhood just outside the city limits of Commerce City.

Maquala Ranee Glenn, 23, and Estevon Isaiah Garcia, 27, have been arrested in connection with Brewer's death. Garcia is a member of the Bloods and is known as "Statick B", according to deputies.

Glenn and Garcia are being held in the Adams County Detention Center for suspicion first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies said their investigation revealed Brewer was sitting in a car with Garcia and Glenn when he was shot in the head.

Investigators said they interviewed multiple people and served several search warrants which led to the seizure of at least one vehicle and several electronic devices.

According to court records, Garcia was out on parole at the time of the killing.

ACSO detectives were assisted in the investigation by the RAVEN (Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network) task force. The ACSO participates in the RAVEN task force which investigates and suppresses gun and gang violence in the metro area.