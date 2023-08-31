Burglary suspect accused of throwing weapons at police officer

Brighton Police said Matthew Lucero, 34, threw a hatchet and a sledgehammer at an officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police have arrested a burglary suspect accused of trying to kill an officer Wednesday.

The Brighton Police Department said in a release that officers were called just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary that had just happened in the 300 block of North 7th Avenue. When officers got there, they learned that the victim had come home to find an unknown man inside. The release said the victim gave police a description of the suspect and said he was armed with a metal pipe.

The police department said officers quickly surrounded the area and saw the man entering a yard in the next block. The people living there identified him as 34-year-old Matthew Lucero, the release said, and they said he had gone into the shed in the backyard.

The release said after refusing to come out of the shed for nearly an hour, Lucero appeared with a hatchet and a sledgehammer. He then climbed on top of a nearby fence and threw the hatchet toward a Brighton Police officer's face, hitting his forearm, according to the police department.

Police said Lucero then threw the sledgehammer at the same officer, who managed to jump out of the way. Officers used a less lethal bean bag to shoot Lucero, the release said, who went back into the shed. After several minutes, he came out and was taken into custody.

Police said the officer had minor injuries.

Lucero was booked at the Adams County jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree burglary and other charges, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to call the Brighton Police Department's tip line at 303-655-8740, reference case number 23-4943.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.