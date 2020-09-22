Dad arrested in connection with abuse of infant

Robert Slater Sheetz faces a felony charge of child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton father has been arrested for a felony charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury after his injured infant was treated at Children's Hospital Colorado, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

Robert Joseph Slater Sheetz, 30, was arrested after police responded to the hospital regarding possible abuse involving his infant child.

The alleged abuse occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 at the Sheetz home, according to BPD. No other details about the incident were released.