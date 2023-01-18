Man accused of trying to kidnap ex from Brighton salon pleads guilty

Workers and customers at Rumors Salon and Spa banded together to protect the woman last June.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was accused of attacking his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa, an Adams County affidavit says.

>The video above is a prior report about the incident.

Brighton police credited the stylists and customers at the hair salon with saving her life after Handy showed up there and tried to kidnap her on June 28 of last year.

"It was obvious he was trying to get her out of here," salon director Beverly Bartholomew told 9NEWS previously.

About 10 women -- stylists and customers -- surrounded Handy, Bartholomew said.

She said she grabbed onto the door handle with one hand and the railing of the staircase with the other to prevent Handy from leaving the salon as others called 911.

"They basically just built a wall so he couldn't run up and go to the back door," stylist Trenity Tanner said.

Handy began punching the glass door to the salon to escape, the stylists said. He broke through the glass and climbed out the door, leaving the victim behind.

Officers captured Handy after a short foot chase at his apartment. He initially faced charges including assault, domestic violence and kidnapping.

On Tuesday he pleaded guilty to two counts. They included one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault.

He's set to be sentenced on March 20.

