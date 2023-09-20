Brighton Police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured cyclist

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman on a bicycle.
Police said officers were called to East Bridge Street near 27th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency. They found that a driver had left the scene after running into a 35-year-old woman as she rode her bicycle.
The woman was taken to the hospital, then flown to a different hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police, and she's still in critical condition Wednesday.
Police said their investigation revealed that a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck (pictured below) was likely involved. They do not have the license plate number.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Brighton Police Department's tip line at 303-655-8740.
