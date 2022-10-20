Murder suspect taken into custody in southern Colorado

Brighton Police said a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed at a hotel Wednesday.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman is dead, and a 31-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Brighton.

Brighton Police (BPD) said they were called just after noon after the victim was found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead scene at the scene. The shooting happened at the Quality Inn off of Brighton Road at West Bromley Lane.

The woman's identity has not yet been released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

After the shooting, police put out a "be on the lookout" notice for a black pickup truck with a lift kit that had Texas plates. Shortly after the message was sent out, BPD officers spotted a truck matching the description on Bromley Lane at 27th Avenue and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Police determined the driver of the truck that they pulled over was not involved in the shooting.

The lookout notification was then expanded statewide, police said. Around 3:15 p.m., Trinidad Police contacted and arrested Ricardo Perales Cordero in southern Colorado.

Cordero was brought back to Adams County and was booked into jail. Cordero is being held on suspicion of:

first-degree murder

domestic violence

tampering with evidence

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of potential charges.

