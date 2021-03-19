12 years in prison for Brighton house shooter

Weld County District Court judge sentenced 21-year-old man involved in Feb. 2020 house party shooting to more than a decade behind bars.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County District Attorney's Office (WELDDA) said Friday that 21-year-old, Bobbie Blake, will serve 12 years in prison for his part in a house party shooting that left five people injured last year.

A Weld County district judge sentenced Blake to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he pled guilty to first-degree assault, this as part of a plea agreement, said WELDDA.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 29, 2020, at a house near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane, just north of the Brighton city limits, according to WELDDA.

Blake, Eugene Jaszczyk and Jerimish Peterson were suspected of injuring five people and have all been arrested, said Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Jerimiah Peterson, 17, was taken into custody on May 5, 2020, according to deputies. During a search of his home, investigators said they found numerous firearms and evidence that tied him to several unsolved crimes in the Denver metro area. He was also charged as an adult for the February shooting.

Eugene Jaszczyk, 17, was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting on March 10 and has since been charged as an adult with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Bobbie Blake was arrested on May 21, 2020, in Massachusetts, said WCSO.

Details about what led up to that altercation were not immediately available. Witnesses described the suspects, ultimately leading police to identify Jaszczyk, Peterson and Blake, who was taken back to Colorado from Massachusetts.