All 3 suspects arrested nearly 3 months after shooting that injured 5

BRIGHTON, Colo. — All three suspects wanted for a February 29 shooting at a house party that left five people injured have been apprehended, according to a news release distributed Friday by the Weld County Sheriff's Office

The final suspect, 18-year-old Bobbie Blake, was arrested on Thursday in Massachusetts, the release said.

Eugene Jaszczyk, 17, was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting on March 10 and has since been charged as an adult with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jerimiah Peterson, 17, was taken into custody on May 5, according to deputies. During a search of his home, investigators said they found numerous firearms as well as evidence that tied him to several unsolved crimes in the Denver metro area. He was also charged as an adult for the February shooting.

Details about what led up to that altercation were not immediately available. The shooting happened at a house near Weld County Road 2 and Starr Lane, in an area just north of Brighton city limits.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspects, ultimately leading police to identify Jaszczyk, Peterson and Blake, who is slated to be extradited back to Colorado from Massachusetts.

Police ask that anyone with information about this or any other crime call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest and the filing of charges could be eligible for a cash reward.