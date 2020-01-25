ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said a Brighton man has been arrested in the killing of a woman found dead in December.

According to a release from ACSO, deputies responded to an apartment at 8770 Galen Ct. on the evening of Dec. 26 on a report of a woman who had died. When they got there, they found the deceased victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Her name has not been released.

The release said the ACSO Laboratory and Crime Scene Team processed the scene and recovered multiple items of forensic evidence from the apartment. After conducting an extensive investigation, obtaining multiple search warrants and developing a person of interest, the release said, members of the ACSO Special Crimes Attack Team found 31-year-old Mario Raymond Sanchez of Brighton at 6731 Birch Street in Commerce City on Jan. 23.

Sanchez was taken into custody and detectives then executed a search warrant at the Birch Street location. The release said a search of the home revealed a 9 mm handgun and several other items of evidence. Detectives also conducted several interviews over the following days, which led to Sanchez being held at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of first degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and other charges, according to the release.

ACSO says Sanchez is a member of the Bloods criminal street gang.