Brighton man faces 19 counts in setting fire to home, leading deputies on chase before shootout

He's facing 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder involving 2 deputies, and 12 counts of first-degree assault involving 12 firefighters, among other charges.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 56-year-old Brighton man accused of setting fire to a home before leading deputies on a chase through multiple jurisdictions, ending with a shootout, has been charged with 19 counts related to the incident.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, David Llewellyn Schafer was advised of the charges Friday in Adams County Court and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies received a call at 8:05 a.m. July 21 regarding a family disturbance at 3600 E. 156th Ave. When they arrived, they noticed smoke and flames coming from the house, Cmdr. Paul Gregory with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said at the time.

Schafer barricaded himself inside the home, set it on fire and then fled in his vehicle with deputies in pursuit, the DA's Office said.

Gregory said the deputies then saw a car, a blue sedan, leaving the property, and that based on the information they had, the vehicle was being driven by the suspect who started the fire.

Eventually, Schafer returned to the scene, using his vehicle to ram a patrol car and then crashed his vehicle into the garage of the home where firefighters were fighting the blaze, the DA's Office said.

Schafer was armed with a rifle, according to the DA's Office, and shots were exchanged before deputies took cinto custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Schafer was charged the following:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder involving two deputies

12 counts of first-degree assault involving 12 firefighters

Two counts of first-degree arson

One count of criminal mischief

One count of vehicular eluding

One count of crime of violence, a sentencing enhancer

A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in Adams County Court.