Brighton officer hurt after falling from vehicle while trying to make an arrest

The suspect drove away while the officer was holding onto the vehicle and went about 75 feet before the officer fell to the ground, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton Police officer was seriously hurt when they fell off a moving vehicle while trying to arrest a man wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence, according to a spokeswoman for the police department.

The officers learned that the man, 49-year-old Robert Trujillo, was in a vehicle parked in the area of North 19th Avenue and Overland Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers attempted to contain his vehicle and contact the suspect, he refused to exit the vehicle. Trujillo then maneuvered away from patrol cars while an officer was attempting to remove him from the vehicle. The officer was still holding onto the vehicle when Trujillo drove away, according to the police. He hit two other vehicles in the parking lot and drove roughly 76 feet before the officer fell off the vehicle.

The officer was seriously hurt but is expected to make a full recovery.

Trujillo eventually got out of his vehicle, according to police, and ran to a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested. He was later booked into the Adams County jail on multiple charges including first degree assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, vehicular eluding and more.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has additional information should call the Brighton Police tip line at 303-655-8740, reference Case Number 23-4646.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.