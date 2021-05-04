Brighton Police responding to situation at apartment complex, residents evacuated

The area at Riverwalk Apartments at 744 Mockingbird Street is secure, but police ask the public to avoid the area.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department (BPD) evacuated a building in the Riverwalk Apartment complex on Tuesday morning for what they called an active situation.

BPD officers responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. at 744 Mockingbird Street, which is just west of U.S. 85. Police did not specify the nature of the incident.

The residents of the apartment building where the situation was taking place had been evacuated, and BPD asked that the public avoid the area. There were no road closures, BPD said.

BPD said the area was secure.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.