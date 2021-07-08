Brighton Police on scene of active SWAT situation

Police are asking people to avoid the area around the 2100 block of Bridge Street.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department responded to a SWAT situation Thursday afternoon.

The police department said there is police activity underway in the 2100 block of Bridge Street.

The parking lot of Brentwood Townhomes at 2151 Bridge St. is closed until the SWAT incident is over, according to police.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

