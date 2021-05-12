Brighton Police lift shelter in place following search for shooting suspect who has since left the area

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 5th Ave.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department asked nearby residents to shelter in place Wednesday night while officers searched for the suspect in a shooting that left a man with minor injuries.

The police investigation was centered on the Brentwood Townhomes in the 2100 block of Bridge Street, which is just west of US 85, according to Brighton Police. The shelter in place has since been lifted, and police said the shooting suspect is no longer believed to be in the city.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of N. 5th Ave., police said.

While officers received reports a man suffered minor injuries, this is not confirmed because he left the scene before police arrived.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation

Brighton Police could not provide information about the potential suspect, but say there is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

