3 injured in shooting, stabbing at Brighton apartment

The incident happened late Tuesday night at 131 W. Egbert St.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting inside a Brighton apartment late Tuesday night that injured three men.

The Brighton Police Department said officers were first dispatched to the home at 131 W. Egbert St. at around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found two men with gunshot wounds and apparent stab wounds.

Officers later found a third man believed to have been involved in the altercation and suffering similar injuries in the area of Weld County Road 4 and Colorado Boulevard.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation. Police said no names are being released.

Details about what is believed to have motivated the incident were not immediately available. Police also did not say if or how the three men knew one another.

A news release from Brighton Police did not specify the conditions of the three men.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Brighton Police at 720-685-7317.