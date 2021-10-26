Suspect kills two during pursuit involving stolen car, police say

Brighton Police said a suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries when he crashed after hitting a car and a pedestrian during the pursuit.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody after two people were killed during a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Brighton Police Department (BPD) said.

Police said officers responded at 11:20 a.m. to the area of Gaviota and Goldfinch streets for a report of a suspicious vehicle, and upon arrival discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Westminster.

When a second officer arrived, police said, the suspect vehicle rammed their vehicle and drove away.

The other officer began pursuing the suspect vehicle, which then ran a stop sign and hit another car at the intersection of Bridge and Mt. Bierstadt streets, according to police.

A woman was ejected from the car that was hit. Police said she was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The stolen vehicle continued on Mt. Bierstadt Street, when the driver lost control and hit a pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian was also pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Nicholas Vilarina. He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries suffered during the pursuit, which police said lasted about two minutes.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle was also taken to the hospital, where police said she was treated for injures.

The crash caused police to close Bridge Street in both directions between 45th and 50th avenues while officers investigated.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Investigation Team and North Metro Accident Investigation Team are leading the investigation. The victims will be identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

“Today has been a very difficult day for our community," Chief Paul Southard said. "Loss of life is never easy--in this case, the loss of people who were going about their everyday lives. Our hearts are heavy for the families and friends of both individuals whose lives were tragically cut short, as well as the other victims of the crash.”

