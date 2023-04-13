Suspect arrested after man dies from head trauma

Christopher Williams was arrested in the assault that caused the man's death, Denver Police said.

DENVER — A man is in custody after another died after suffering 'significant head trauma" during an assault early Monday morning.

Denver Police (DPD) responded to the assault call around 2 a.m. Monday morning in the 1600 block of Broadway, just a few blocks north of Civic Center Park. Once there, officers located a man with head injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, DPD said.

Officers identified 28-year-old Christopher Williams as a suspect in the assault that resulted in the man's death. He was arrested and held for investigation of first-degree murder. Formal charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, investigators are working to determine if the suspect and victim knew to each other.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

