2 possible bank robberies in Broomfield put multiple buildings on lockout

Broomfield Police said one robbery happened at the FirstBank near 136th Avenue and Zuni Street and the second at the Key Bank near 120th Avenue and Lamar Street.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two Broomfield schools were put on 'secure' notice after a bank robbery occurred Friday morning. Broomfield Police said 'secure' is the same as lockout, meaning no one can enter the schools from the outside.

The schools placed on secure notice were Legacy High School and Westlake Middle School. The secure notice was lifted just after 10:30 a.m. and the schools are returning to normal activity, police said.

Police said the FirstBank branch located in the shopping center at West 136th Avenue and Zuni Street was robbed. Officers set up a perimeter around the area while they searched for the robbery suspect.

Broomfield Police tweeted the suspect is a white man in his 20s that was last seen wearing a purple shirt and a gray suit coat. They said the suspect may have drove away from the area in a gray Acura sedan.

Police ask that if anyone has information on the suspect, or spots the getaway car, to call 911.

Broomfield Police say second possible bank robbery caused the brief lockout of the Broomfield Library and the Broomfield Heath and Human Services buildings, located near East 1st Avenue and Spader Way.

Broomfield Police tweeted about the second bank robbery just after 10:30 a.m. Police sent an updated tweet at about 10:45 a.m. announcing the two new lockouts had been lifted.