Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity

The court committed Emanuel Doll to the Colorado Department of Human Service for an indeterminate period of time.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS).

Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim under 12.

He is suspected of killing his 4-year-old nephew on April 27, 2017. According to previously released court documents, the boy was summoned to the basement of his grandparents’ Broomfield home, then attacked and killed.

The video above is a prior report from 2018.

The victim was Jace Emanuel Higginbotham. His mother is Doll’s twin sister, according to court documents and public records previously obtained by 9NEWS.

In March 2018, a Broomfield District committed Doll to the Colorado Mental Health Institute for treatment until such time as he was deemed fit to stand trial.

Doll later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in June 2020 and at the time a judge ordered him to undergo an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

During a court hearing on Sept. 23 of this year, Doll acknowledged the charges against him, potential penalties, and the rights associated with a trial.

At that time, Doll waived his rights to trial and appeal and entered into a stipulated agreement that the court found him not guilty by reason of insanity to the crime of murder in the first degree.

The court committed Doll to DHS for an indeterminate period of time and the criminal case is now closed. His release is dependent upon the court’s evaluation of statutory criteria under the law.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, many of the victim's family members expressed their disagreement with any resolution of the case that did not result in life in prison.

The court found that this resolution was in the "best interest" of all those involved, the DA's office said.