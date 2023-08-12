Suspects in Broomfield burglaries linked to similar crimes in Cherry Hills Village

Broomfield Police said the incidents it's investigating happened in the area of Spruce Meadows Drive earlier this week.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield Police said the suspects in a string of recent home burglaries and vehicle break-ins have been linked to similar incidents in the Denver metro area.

Police said officers are investigating an incident that happened in the area of Spruce Meadows Drive, near 152nd Avenue and Zuni Street earlier this week.

At least one suspect was carrying a handgun, police said.

Detectives have confirmed the suspects are connected to similar incidents in the Cherry Hills Village area.

Police offered some tips for residents to make their homes and vehicles more secure:

Take keys and garage openers out of vehicles

Set alarms

Lock doors and windows

Make sure exterior lights are working properly

Make sure exterior surveillance cameras are working properly

Check on your neighbors to make sure their garage doors are closed

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

