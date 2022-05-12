Man gets 8 years in attempted car theft

Pharell Ausby and another man were accused of trying to steal a car after arranging to meet the owner to purchase the vehicle.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An Adams County man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with an incident last summer where he tried to steal a car after arranging to meet the owner to arrange a purchase of the vehicle, court records show.

Pharell Ausby pleaded guilty in Broomfield County District Court to one count of attempted aggravated robbery and was immediately sentenced to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Three other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Pharell Ausby and another teen, Jeremiah Scott, were arrested after the incident Aug. 6, 2021, at the Camden Flatiron Apartments, located at 120 Edgeview Drive in Broomfield.

They arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot of Building Four to buy his car, but during the meeting, a gunshot was fired at the victim and his cellphone was taken, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Charges are still pending against Scott, who is due in court June 30 for an arraignment.

