1 dead, 1 injured in Broomfield stabbing

The stabbing took place in the 13000 block of Grove Court in Westlake.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person has died and another was injured after a stabbing in Broomfield, Monday evening, according to the Broomfield Police Department (BPD).

The stabbing took place in the 13000 block of Grove Court, BPD said. That's southwest of Westlake Drive and 136th Avenue in Broomfield.

Police first tweeted about the stabbing around 6:16 p.m. Investigators were on scene throughout the evening, according to police.

Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection to the stabbing. BPD said there was no further danger to the community.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown, police said in a tweet.

The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person killed, once next of kin have been notified.

