Homicide suspect arrested in Broomfield

Broomfield Police issued a Code Red alert Tuesday for residents in the area of Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An alert was issued in the area of a mobile home park due to a dangerous suspect that was taken into custody, Broomfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Police tweeted at 11:55 a.m. that a Code Red alert was sent to residents in the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park due to a suspect wanted in connection to an Adams County homicide that was in the area.

That's near the intersection of Perry Street and West 121st Place.

Police said 10 minutes later that officers contacted and arrested the suspect, and there was no further threat to the community.

Perry Street was briefly closed in that area.

Suspect wanted for homicide out of Adams County. Officers have contacted the suspect and arrested him. There is no further danger to the community. The CodeRED is being lifted and an update is being sent out. Perry St is back open. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) July 20, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

